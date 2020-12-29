Monmouth County has 375 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 29, there are 375 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 12 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers and first responders on Thursday, Dec. 31 in Ocean Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ocean Probation (Seaview Square Shopping Center), 2407 State Route 66. There will be 100 tests available at the mobile testing site.
Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents in January 2021. The schedule for the New Year is forthcoming.
Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.
For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|29-Dec
|28-Dec
|Aberdeen:
|851
|838
|Allenhurst:
|43
|43
|Allentown:
|52
|52
|Asbury Park:
|804
|798
|Atlantic Highlands:
|133
|131
|Avon-by-the-Sea:
|85
|85
|Belmar:
|221
|220
|Bradley Beach:
|175
|176
|Brielle:
|238
|229
|Colts Neck:
|454
|448
|Deal:
|175
|173
|Eatontown:
|821
|816
|Englishtown:
|115
|115
|Fair Haven:
|208
|202
|Farmingdale:
|63
|62
|Freehold Borough:
|940
|934
|Freehold Township:
|1771
|1740
|Hazlet:
|916
|904
|Highlands:
|157
|155
|Holmdel:
|734
|731
|Howell:
|2469
|2431
|Interlaken:
|46
|45
|Keansburg:
|516
|520
|Keyport:
|324
|322
|Lake Como:
|81
|79
|Little Silver:
|217
|216
|Loch Arbour:
|11
|11
|Long Branch:
|2109
|2078
|Manalapan:
|1772
|1743
|Manasquan:
|207
|204
|Marlboro:
|1637
|1623
|Matawan:
|588
|584
|Middletown:
|2773
|2740
|Millstone Township:
|372
|360
|Monmouth Beach:
|125
|124
|Neptune City:
|233
|230
|Neptune Township:
|1575
|1557
|Ocean:
|1453
|1441
|Oceanport:
|268
|264
|Red Bank:
|994
|993
|Roosevelt:
|27
|27
|Rumson:
|261
|259
|Sea Bright:
|71
|71
|Sea Girt:
|105
|103
|Shrewsbury Borough:
|249
|247
|Shrewsbury Township:
|52
|52
|Spring Lake:
|100
|100
|Spring Lake Heights:
|180
|176
|Tinton Falls:
|807
|788
|Union Beach:
|215
|211
|Upper Freehold:
|293
|287
|Wall:
|1254
|1235
|West Long Branch:
|619
|618
|Unknown:
|0
|0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.