Monmouth County has 375 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 29, there are 375 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 12 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers and first responders on Thursday, Dec. 31 in Ocean Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ocean Probation (Seaview Square Shopping Center), 2407 State Route 66. There will be 100 tests available at the mobile testing site.

Monmouth County will resume free COVD-19 testing for County residents in January 2021. The schedule for the New Year is forthcoming.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

29-Dec 28-Dec
Aberdeen: 851 838
Allenhurst: 43 43
Allentown: 52 52
Asbury Park: 804 798
Atlantic Highlands: 133 131
Avon-by-the-Sea: 85 85
Belmar: 221 220
Bradley Beach: 175 176
Brielle: 238 229
Colts Neck: 454 448
Deal: 175 173
Eatontown: 821 816
Englishtown: 115 115
Fair Haven: 208 202
Farmingdale: 63 62
Freehold Borough: 940 934
Freehold Township: 1771 1740
Hazlet: 916 904
Highlands: 157 155
Holmdel: 734 731
Howell: 2469 2431
Interlaken: 46 45
Keansburg: 516 520
Keyport: 324 322
Lake Como: 81 79
Little Silver: 217 216
Loch Arbour: 11 11
Long Branch: 2109 2078
Manalapan: 1772 1743
Manasquan: 207 204
Marlboro: 1637 1623
Matawan: 588 584
Middletown: 2773 2740
Millstone Township: 372 360
Monmouth Beach: 125 124
Neptune City: 233 230
Neptune Township: 1575 1557
Ocean: 1453 1441
Oceanport: 268 264
Red Bank: 994 993
Roosevelt: 27 27
Rumson: 261 259
Sea Bright: 71 71
Sea Girt: 105 103
Shrewsbury Borough: 249 247
Shrewsbury Township: 52 52
Spring Lake: 100 100
Spring Lake Heights: 180 176
Tinton Falls: 807 788
Union Beach: 215 211
Upper Freehold: 293 287
Wall: 1254 1235
West Long Branch: 619 618
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.