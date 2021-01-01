Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Max is a 7 year old Shepherdy mix who came to us as an owner surrender after he escaped the property too many times. Max does have a history with some behavioral concerns so he will need a dog savvy family with older teenagers or adults only.

Max is friendly and playful and would love an active family who can take him on adventures. We think Max would do best as an only dog.

Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. For more information, please call our adoption center at 732-542-5962. Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org

No doubt I’m the cat you’ve been looking for all along! I am 1 ½ years old and came to the MCSPCA after their friends over at Catsbury Park found my six kittens and me as strays. It was so nice getting out of the cold and into someplace warm. Now that my kittens are old enough to be on their own, I’m grateful to be finding a home to enjoy an early retirement from motherhood.

I’m a very gentle, loving little girl. When we get to know each other, I’ll love being petted and purring away. I also enjoy getting lots of playtime and being held a little too. I’ve got lots of energy, so the more fun toys we can play with together, the better!

I’m not crazy about any of my feline neighbors, so I would have to be an only cat. Come bring this sweet, silly girl home today!

