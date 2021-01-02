Gloria Jean (Devorak) Shpak passes

Gloria Jean (Devorak) Shpak, 77, passed away at Ocean Medical Center in Brick on December 27, 2020. She was born in Perth Amboy to the late William and Elizabeth (Fraind) Devorak and lived in Long Branch for 54 years.

Gloria had worked as a nurse’s aide for Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, but her main occupation was mother and home maker to her adoring family.

She is predeceased by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Steve Shpak; her daughter, Tracey Lee Shpak and her brothers: William and Edward Devorak.

Gloria is survived by her son and daughter in law: Stephen and Michele Shpak and her two beloved grandchildren, Jessica and Jamie.

All arrangements for Gloria will be private and are under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701.

