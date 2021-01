The Long Branch Volunteer Fire Department announced the passing of Ex-Captain and 60-year life member Nelson Joline of the Independent Fire Engine & Truck Co. No. 2.

Captain Joline joined the department in December 1959 and was promoted to Captain in 1981. He was a decorated Veteran of the Long Branch Police and Fire Departments.

Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home

Joline retired from the police department at the rank of Captain. At the time of his death Joline was the senior most member of the company and a 60-year life member.