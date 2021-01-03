Deidre Champion of Long Branch passes

Deidre Champion, 61, a born and longtime resident of Long Branch, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020. Deidre was born on October 22, 1959, to the late James Lewis Sr. and Wilma Sims.

While growing up in Long Branch, Deidre attended Long Branch Public Schools. She met Glenn Allen Cooper, who would become her future husband and the father of their two handsome sons, Glenn Allen and Germaine Calith Sims. Her sons made her a grandmother to three beautiful grandchildren, Gernaí, Germaine Jr., and Ellington James. Deidre worked at Monmouth Park and Shop Rite. Later, Deidre met the love of her life and best friend, Bruce Champion, and remarried. They were together until he died in 2019.

Deidre’s mom called her “Greased Lighting” because she was always out partying and having fun. She was full of life! Deidre loved a good card game with a lot of trash talking. She loved to cook and would prepare a dish for anyone who asked. Her fried chicken was divine! Deidre was known for her beautiful smile, her generous spirit, and her honesty.

In life, Deidre always had lots of love to give to her family and friends. A kind and caring woman who gave the best hugs and would do any and everything for anyone. She always had time to listen and welcome you in even when times were tough. She was passionate, a figure of strength, and a woman that soldiered onward. Even though she is gone, we know that her legacy will live on in all of us. Deidre inspired everyone who knew her and the memory of her will live forever in our hearts. We celebrate her life and remember her as one filled with laughter and love.

Deidre was predeceased by her husband Bruce Champion; her parents, James Lewis Sr. and Wilma Sims; her brothers, Guy Jones, and Abdul-Badi “Petey” Wali. She is survived by her children Glenn and Germaine; grandchildren, Gernaí, Germaine Jr., Ellington; daughter-in-law, Linda; brother, Eric Jones; sisters, Kimberly Williams, Aaliyah Wali (her twin), and Camille Sims; and a host of nieces and nephews.

