Carl Thomas Wagner, age 76 of Long Branch passes

Carl Thomas Wagner, age 76 of Long Branch, died peacefully on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Meridian Nursing and Rehabilitation in Shrewsbury. Born in Jersey City, he had lived in Neptune before moving to Long Branch 30 years ago. Carl was a Police Officer for the City of Old Bridge and after retiring he was a Security Guard for Monmouth Park Race Track in Oceanport. He was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch; a member of the Long Branch Seniors; loved to do ceramics, travel and a big Giants and Jets fan. Carl was known for his big smile and could always be found at Dunkin Donuts.

Carl was predeceased by his parents, Carlton and Lilian Wagner; his grandparents, Henry and Lily Tidal and his daughter, Danielle Marie Orio. Surviving is the love of his life his wife Eleanor Wagner: his son Frank J. Orio of Florida and 4 grandchildren.

Damiano’s Funeral Home

The family would like to thank Meridian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the years they took care of Carl.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity Church. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland NJ 07068 or American Parkinson Disease Association, P.O. Box 910, New Brunswick NJ 08903.The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.