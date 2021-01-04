Nicholas Anthony DeLicio, 80 years old, from Oceanport, NJ, died on January 1st 2021 from congestive heart failure. Born in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen, he lived and worked there until moving to Oceanport in 1995. Nick was honorably discharged from the Navy and the Army. He was a member of Local 808, teamsters’ union. He served as an altar boy in St. Rafael’s Church in New York and was a member of St. Dorothea Church in Eatontown. He was noted for his delicious meatballs and his way with words!

Nick was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Catherine and his brother, Vincent. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda, and his loving son Anthony and daughter-in-law, Zin Zin, his sisters, Rosemary and Diana and nieces, nephews and great niece and great, great nephew.

Damiano’s Funeral Home

Services will be on Thursday, from 4 pm to 8 pm. Funeral, Friday, 9 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass in St. Dorothea Church in Eatontown. Entombment will be at Woodbine Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.