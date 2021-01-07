Vincent Olmo, “Vinny” died on Sunday, January 3, from Cancer at the age of 77 while residing with his son, John and family. Vincent formerly resided in Hazlet, but then moved around a lot before spending the rest of his days with his family in Eatontown.

Vincent was born on September 21, 1943 in French Hospital in New York, NY. Vinny grew up in Hell’s Kitchen with 6 other siblings, predeceased by his parents, Francesco Olmo and Josephine Mandarino. Predeceased by siblings Theresa Delmore and Anthony Olmo. Survived by siblings, Carmela Scalice, George Olmo, Anna Frato and Victoria Bonadio and 6 children, Vincent Olmo, John Olmo, Michael Olmo, Christopher Olmo, Marissa Simonsen and Cody Olmo, 11 Grandchildren Elyse E. Olmo, Christopher Ruisi, Vincent M. Olmo, Jonathan A. Olmo, Francesco Olmo, Marialena Olmo, Christopher Olmo, Justin Olmo, Dominic Simonsen, Christian Simonsen and Giorgio James Olmo and 3 Great Grandchildren, Gianna Marcelin, Luciano Marcelin and Santino Marcelin.

Vincent worked as a longshoreman in New York before becoming a member of the Teamsters Local Union 560 as a truck driver for Ryder. Vinny also had his own limousine service where he had the opportunity to meet well known stars. Vinny was extremely sociable and known to bust chops, but those who knew him well, knew not to do it in return. He was also a very preventive man and would always lock the doors around the house, almost always locking someone out by mistake. He was not very fond of pets but did warm up and enjoy a dog named Zeus. Vinny was also well known by many in New Jersey and New York, no matter where you were with him, even out of state, someone always knew Vinny. Vinny was a lot of fun and always enjoyed his favorite dishes, pasta fagioli and ravioli. During his last years, he loved to sit out on the front porch with a glass of wine, and a cigar listening to Frank Sinatra. Vinny enjoyed his grandchildren and was a really good grandfather.

Vincent Olmo will be missed by all who loved him……

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 8 from 6-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. Funeral, Saturday 9 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at St. Dorothea’s Church in Eatontown. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.