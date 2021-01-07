Wendy Hankin Paskin, 79, of Oceanport passes

Wendy Hankin Paskin, 79, of Oceanport passed away on January 3rd, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA she resided in Oceanport for the past 25 years. She was a graduate of Bridgeton High School in Bridgeton, NJ, attended Temple University in Philadelphia, PA and earned her Masters Degree in Education from Monmouth University in West Long Branch. Wendy was a teacher for many years working in the Long Branch school system.

Most recently Wendy spent most of her time doing what she loved most, walking and spoiling dogs – in particular Golden Retrievers. Wendy was a beautiful person who cared deeply about the people she loved. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and would say her children and granddaughter were her greatest accomplishments. Wendy enjoyed walking the boardwalk, being by the water and frequent get togethers with “the girls”. Wendy was a loyal and passionate person and devoted her time to helping others. Wendy had an amazing ability to light up any room and make new friends almost instantly.

Wendy will be deeply missed and her family and loved ones will forever cherish the memories they had with her. She is survived by her beloved sons, Edward Paskin of Boca Raton, FL; Lewis Paskin of Tinton Falls; Michael Paskin of Boca Raton, FL; granddaughter Layla Paskin of Boca Raton, FL; brother and sister-in-law Stephen and Patti Hankin of Longport, NJ and her dog Kassie of Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA or the Humane Society. A private ceremony and burial will be held by the family. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.