Pallone Announces New Jersey will Receive Nearly $600 Million to Combat the COVID-19 Pandemic

Washington, DC – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) announced that New Jersey will receive over $591 million to combat the transmission of COVID-19. The state will receive $511,244,494 for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing and $80,258,162 for vaccination activities. The funding will be distributed as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act Congress passed in December. Pallone expects additional funds for vaccine distribution will be made available to the state in the coming months.

“This public health crisis requires a robust response from the federal government to assist states with additional resources to stop the spread of COVID-19. As the number of cases in New Jersey increases, I am committed to ensuring that our state has the resources it needs to test our residents and equitably distribute, administer, and promote vaccines,” Pallone said. “I’ll continue to work with the incoming Biden Administration to build on this progress so we can end this pandemic.”

As Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, Pallone authored the health provisions of four bills in the House to combat the coronavirus that became law. They include the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, and an omnibus appropriations and COVID-19 relief package.