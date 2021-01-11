Winners of the Long Branch Holiday Decorating Contest announced

Congratulations to the Winners of the City of Long Branch's 2020 Holiday Decorating Contest, Sheri, Nelson & Odessa! They will each receive a $150 gift card to Sips Paint & Ace Hardware! The city offers thanks to all who entered! They loved all your decorations!

Odessa Dangler

Nelson Cunha

 

 

 

 

 

Sheri Sanchez