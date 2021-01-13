LD11 Offices Continue to Operate Remotely

Dear Friend,

Due to reports of planned insurrections across the country including in New Jersey, our offices will continue to work remotely for the protection of our staff and constituents. We will be available as always to answer your questions and work on whatever issues you may need assistance with. We are honored to continue serving you in the Eleventh District.

If you live in district and need assistance, you can fill out the form below and a member of our Constituent Services team will reach out to help.

Click here to Fill out Health Form

The 11th Legislative District towns are the following:

Allenhurst,

Asbury Park,

Colts Neck,

Deal,

Eatontown,

Freehold Borough,

Freehold Township,

Interlaken,

Loch Arbour,

Long Branch,

Neptune,

Neptune Township,

Ocean Township (Monmouth),

Red Bank,

Shrewsbury Borough,

Shrewsbury Township,

Tinton Falls,

West Long Branch

We are committed to representing you to the best of our abilities in Trenton, and will continue to help our residents through these unprecedented times.

Thank you, and stay safe. Sincerely,