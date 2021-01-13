Monmouth County has 571 additional positive cases of COVID-19; Vaccine information

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 13, there are 571 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 13 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Jan. 15 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

13-Jan 12-Jan
Aberdeen: 1038 1018
Allenhurst: 49 49
Allentown: 69 69
Asbury Park: 939 920
Atlantic Highlands: 174 165
Avon-by-the-Sea: 116 114
Belmar: 276 268
Bradley Beach: 220 215
Brielle: 314 307
Colts Neck: 564 559
Deal: 192 189
Eatontown: 982 968
Englishtown: 136 135
Fair Haven: 240 238
Farmingdale: 76 77
Freehold Borough: 1082 1074
Freehold Township: 2130 2091
Hazlet: 1115 1106
Highlands: 198 194
Holmdel: 914 887
Howell: 2972 2924
Interlaken: 51 50
Keansburg: 650 638
Keyport: 391 385
Lake Como: 93 92
Little Silver: 290 276
Loch Arbour: 14 14
Long Branch: 2561 2537
Manalapan: 2242 2194
Manasquan: 281 275
Marlboro: 1965 1934
Matawan: 671 661
Middletown: 3405 3360
Millstone Township: 496 493
Monmouth Beach: 168 164
Neptune City: 277 270
Neptune Township: 1968 1940
Ocean: 1774 1744
Oceanport: 319 313
Red Bank: 1157 1141
Roosevelt: 33 32
Rumson: 322 317
Sea Bright: 86 85
Sea Girt: 118 117
Shrewsbury Borough: 330 324
Shrewsbury Township: 66 65
Spring Lake: 135 135
Spring Lake Heights: 237 235
Tinton Falls: 979 967
Union Beach: 275 274
Upper Freehold: 345 338
Wall: 1554 1534
West Long Branch: 706 700
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.