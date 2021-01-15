Arcadian Chorale seeking new members

The Arcadian Chorale, an ensemble dedicated to excellence in choral singing, will begin its new Spring 2021 season with virtual rehearsals online every Tuesday evening from 7:00 to 8:30 P.M. starting Tuesday January 26, 2021. People who like to sing and are interested in becoming new members are invited to audition via ZOOM with our director Marina Alexander during the month of February by contacting her via email at arcadianchorale@yahoo.com or calling (732) 583-4007. Membership in the group is free.

The 60+ voice ensemble is a community-based group of singers from the greater Monmouth county area. Under Marina Alexander, the group’s Founder and Musical Director, the Chorale has made numerous appearances at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and other area venues. The ensemble is a member of Monmouth Arts and the NJ Choral Consortium. The Chorale is renowned for its musical quality and innovative programming.