Monmouth County has 372 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 19, there are 372 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked second in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 40,365. As of Jan. 19, there are 452 hospitalized, 67 in intensive care (ICU) and 49 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

·         Thursday, Jan. 21 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave.

·         Saturday, Jan. 23 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 8,724 tests, with 655 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

19-Jan 18-Jan
Aberdeen: 1120 1108
Allenhurst: 51 50
Allentown: 71 72
Asbury Park: 1006 1003
Atlantic Highlands: 197 192
Avon-by-the-Sea: 125 125
Belmar: 305 299
Bradley Beach: 228 222
Brielle: 343 343
Colts Neck: 611 609
Deal: 202 200
Eatontown: 1035 1030
Englishtown: 140 140
Fair Haven: 253 251
Farmingdale: 84 83
Freehold Borough: 1107 1100
Freehold Township: 2250 2235
Hazlet: 1196 1176
Highlands: 213 210
Holmdel: 979 974
Howell: 3174 3156
Interlaken: 52 52
Keansburg: 708 704
Keyport: 424 418
Lake Como: 97 97
Little Silver: 310 307
Loch Arbour: 14 14
Long Branch: 2761 2731
Manalapan: 2401 2376
Manasquan: 322 311
Marlboro: 2130 2104
Matawan: 704 700
Middletown: 3664 3615
Millstone Township: 541 534
Monmouth Beach: 180 180
Neptune City: 300 296
Neptune Township: 2118 2094
Ocean: 1883 1879
Oceanport: 344 337
Red Bank: 1215 1212
Roosevelt: 34 34
Rumson: 340 336
Sea Bright: 89 89
Sea Girt: 126 125
Shrewsbury Borough: 350 345
Shrewsbury Township: 70 70
Spring Lake: 144 144
Spring Lake Heights: 251 249
Tinton Falls: 1057 1051
Union Beach: 294 286
Upper Freehold: 358 358
Wall: 1656 1644
West Long Branch: 738 735
Unknown: 0 0

