Patricia C. ‘Cathy’ Dalton, 53, passes

Patricia C. “Cathy” Dalton, 53, passed away on January 10, 2021. Cathy was born on March 10, 1967 to Lynne (Raymond) and Frank Dalton in Long Branch, NJ. She graduated Long Branch High School, Class of 1985 and worked for the City of Long Branch for five years, and then at the Monmouth County SPCA for a short period, before moving to Jacksonville, FL in 2002.

After many years there, she ended up living in Missouri.

Cathy is predeceased by her father, Frank, but leaves her mother and stepfather, Lynne and Bill James (Punta Gorda, FL), and various aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested at the GoFundMe Campaign Page “Cathy’s Cancer – Punta Gorda.”

