Monmouth County to partner with Monmouth Medical Center and Brookdale Community College to provide vaccination site

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners will hold a joint press conference with Monmouth Medical Center and Brookdale Community College at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22 to announce their partnership to provide a vaccination site at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arena.

Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, Eric Carney, President and CEO of Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, and Dr. David Stout, President of Brookdale Community College, will make remarks.

After remarks are made, there will be an opportunity for filming and photography of the clinic and selected vaccination participants. Please note that this will be the only opportunity for the media to access the site.

The meetings will be live streamed on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.

When: Friday, Jan. 22

Tentative Schedule:

9 a.m. – Remarks

9:30-9:45 a.m. – Vaccination Photo/Video

Opportunity

9:45 a.m. – ALL Media must exit the building

Where: Robert J. Collins Arena

Brookdale Community College

Arena Drive, Lincroft