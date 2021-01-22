Local Residents Named to William & Mary Dean’s List

The following lcoal residents were recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2020 semester.

Elizabeth Kaiser of Sea Bright, Devon Borden and Gavin Hallisey from Rumson, and Daniella Jacinto, Locust.

In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.