Joseph P. Miller of West Long Branch passes

Joseph P. Miller, age 79 of West Long Branch, died on Saturday January 23, 2021 at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Born in Long Branch, he had lived in Monmouth Beach before moving to West Long Branch. Joe was the proprietor of Finishing Touch Asbestos Abatement Inc. in West Long Branch and was a former Long Branch Policeman. He was an avid horseman and loved Monmouth Park and traveling.

He was predeceased his daughter Liza Ann Miller and her mother Ann Miller and his mother Lola Miller. Surviving are his daughter Michele Beisser; his sister Emilia Proscia and his nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:15 am on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at St. Michael’s Church, 800 Ocean Blvd. in West End, Long Branch. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.