Ying Lew of Long Branch passes

Ying Lew, 99, of Long Branch, NJ passed away in her sleep at home on Saturday January 23, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony who passed in January 2016. They were married 77 years.

Ying is survived by her daughter, Wendy; son, Don and his wife Denise; granddaughters, Caroline and Christina; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

Ying was born on December 24, 1921 in China. She married Anthony in 1938. He emigrated to the U.S. before World War II and joined the army, paving the way for his U.S. citizenship. He went back to China in 1948 and brought Ying and their daughter to America. Together, Ying and Tony opened a laundry in New Brunswick, which had been in business for more than 50 years, finally closing its doors in 2011.

Ying was a tremendously talented cook – preparing many traditional Chinese dishes every night to the delight of family and friends. She loved welcoming guests into her home and often prepared feasts for 20-30 people. She adored her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at a future date to be determined. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Ying’s name be directed to the Visiting Nurse Association Health & Hospice. For messages of condolence, please visit Ying’s page at www.woolleyboglioli.com.