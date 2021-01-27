Asbury Park Bazaar Launches Valentine’s ‘Virtual’ Bazaar

First Annual Valentine’s Virtual Bazaar February 1st – 14th, 2021

Asbury Park, NJ – The Asbury Park Bazaar is hosting its 1st annual Valentine’s Virtual Bazaar February 1st – 14th 2021.

This year the event, which is typically held in-person at Convention Hall, will now be held virtually due to the pandemic. The online event will feature a Valentine’s Day Gift Guide, blog features and social media promotions to support New-Jersey based businesses, makers, artists, designers and vendors, as well as non-profit organizations, during a very difficult year. www.asburyparkbazaar.com/valentines-2021-virtual-bazaar.

Enjoy shopping from a curated roster of handcrafted goods and services from NJ-based businesses, ranging from handcrafted jewelry, art and photography to candles, sweet treats, home goods and more. Due to the pandemic and a pretty tough year for the Asbury Park Bazaar, the marketplace has decided to shift the event online.

“Our Valentine’s event at Convention Hall is one of our favorite events of the year and celebrates the love we have for all things local and handmade,” said Jenny Vickers Chyb, founder of Asbury Park Bazaar, Long Branch Bazaar & Atlantic City Bazaar. “We are sad that we can’t be together in person this year due to the pandemic, but we hope the community will support the virtual event and shop small this Valentine’s Day.”

The goal of the Valentine’s Virtual Bazaar is to promote and support local artists, makers and shops, who provide both goods and services, as well as provide a space for people to shop safely online from home and direct people to local businesses in the area.

“You’ll be able to shop amazing gifts and goods made locally with love for your partner, pet, coworker or family member safely from home or visit their retail store to shop,” said Chyb. “Send love to someone this Valentine’s Day! You’ll be supporting a local small business, while putting a smile on someone’s face when they open the mail. Or you can just send a gift to yourself – we won’t tell.”

Virtual event-goers can shop by visiting the Asbury Park Bazaar’s website where it will be featuring a Valentine’s Day Gift Guide (www.asburyparkbazaar.com/valentines-virtual-bazaar-gift-guide-2021 – this link will go live on February 1st) and special vendor blog features. You can also join their Facebook virtual event here (www.facebook.com/events/1735680576608908) and follow along on Instagram here for social media stories and posts (www.instagram.com/asburyparkbazaar) – all happening February 1st through the 14th.

The Bazaar has selected vendors of all categories, from which you’ll find gifts for all of your loved ones:

Art – Amity Island Gift Shop, Ava Ray Doodles, Kym Baldwin Photography & Art, Splash Design Art

Plants – Flowery Edison, Rising Up Gardens

Crochet & Knits – SewPfarrSewnGood, Hartshorne House Stitchery

Ceramics – Abby Berkson Ceramics

Jewelry – 5one7 Designs, Laguna Bohemia, Lily Lough Jewelry, Rustic Heart Studio, Studio Four Thirty Six

Candles – Half Shell Candle Co, Lovelight Handmade, Soy-Ology

Gift Baskets – Monmouth Made Gift Baskets

Healthy & Beauty – Eliza & Wyld, Tori Belle Cosmetics

Home Goods – Crystal Bunny Designs, LUXPARSON, Serenity Shells

Children’s – BACI BACI, The Cornerstone Studio

Fiber & Clothes – EVLK Designs, Dragonfly JCFiber, Studio Lorraine Cahill, The Days Sustainable Apparel

Non-Profit Organizations – Asbury Park Music Foundation, The Ocean Is Female (The OisF)

Services – Cocktail Caravan

Sweet Treats & Beverages – For the Love of Toffee, High Tide Tea Co., JB Couture Cupcakes

Vintage – Sir Milky Quartz, The Reskūed Collection

Wood Art & Designs – Lens Wood Designs

The Asbury Park Bazaar is a celebration of makers, music and art in Asbury Park. The Bazaar is a seasonal marketplace where art, handmade, local goods, and live music converge in Convention Hall, a beautiful, historic, building on the beach in Asbury Park, a unique shopping, dining and music destination on the Jersey Shore. The event is curated to bring you only the best in handcrafted goods, vintage, art, and music. The Asbury Park Bazaar is sponsored by The Asbury Park Boardwalk. www.asburyparkbazaar.com