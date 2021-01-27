Fairfield University announces fall Dean’s list

January 26, 2021 – The following Fairfield University student(s) received Deans List Honors for the Fall 2020 semester.

In order to be placed on the Dean’s List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.

Thomas Kalinowski of Monmouth Beach, Edward Cushing, Lily Fleming, Kate MacLeod and Emily Oberlander of Rumson, and Myles Gorski of Tinton Falls.