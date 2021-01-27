Our State of Mind celebrating MLK Day

Our State of Mind by Robin Martin

So many virtual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day programs to choose from on the 34th year of commemorations of the life of MLK, Jr.

That Monday morning was planned to start with The King Center program. Yet, it started with watching the only child, Yolanda Renee King, the only granddaughter of the King’s. She is the eldest child of Martin Luther King, III. She was interviewed on the National Action Network program streamed live in New York and Georgia.

When she was asked if she had a favorite book and quote of her grandfather, she named the familiar ones. However, regarding his books, she has read some, which is impressive considering the intellectual depth, she said they all have different meaning and purpose so it was hard to pick a favorite. She said It depends on what is going on at the time.

She is becoming quite the interviewee.

The King Center annual celebration program streamed live on Fox Five Georgia turned out to be a favorite. The culminating program of a week long program of events with recognition awards and panel conversations. On Monday the Bishop T.D. Jakes was the keynote speaker.

Jakes a prolific speaker, activist, pastor at the Potter’s House in Dallas, TX, gave a message not soon to be forgotten. With his spiritual ability to compare biblical persons and events to modern persons and events was astounding.

So, most of us know the story of David and Goliath and the idiom the “the bigger they are the harder they fall.” Well, Jakes used that analogy to move his audience thinking about the GIANTS in King’s Beloved Community.

The giants of economic and health disparity. The income gap among African Americans and Caucasians a difference of 29,000 dollars. More Africans-Americans have died from COVID-19 than most other ethnic groups.

Criminal justice, recidivism, he reminded the virtual audience of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The always used plea bargain of Black suspects.

The giant of home ownership, another gap of 44% to 73% for whites.

What does it take to bring down the giant? It will not take one of us, it will take all of us. All of us to realize the Beloved Community.

As do most of us, the absence of King’s voice, his distinct tone, the depth of his knowledge and compassion for his causes and his people, we are reminded at least once a year, of a voice frozen in time and remains inspirational to Jakes and many more.

“There will never be another King, he stood out from the rest, he blindsided America.”

King is the reason for Bishop Jakes, an Oprah Winfrey, and now Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate.

