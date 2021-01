Long Branch Distillery is a proud participant of the Shop Long Branch program and is offering a 5% discount on all purchases when a Shop LB card is presented (cannot be combined with other offers). Long Branch Distillery is located at 199 Westwood Avenue.

In addition to being a distillery the facility also encompasses a tasting room, and speakeasy-style lounge. Log onto their website at www.lbdistillery.com to learn more about their spirts, live jazz nights, and more..