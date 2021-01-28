Carol J. Granit of Oakhurst died on Tues. Jan. 26

Carol J. Granit of Oakhurst died on Tues. Jan. 26th at the Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.

She was born and raised in Long Branch and had lived in Oakhurst for many years. Carol was a lifelong parishioner of St. Michael’s RC Church, Long Branch. Family defined Carol’s life, her husband, children, grandchildren, sisters, brother and all their families were her pride and joy.

Carol loved to shop and crochet. This past Christmas she crocheted blankets for her grandchildren. She loved playing Rummikub with her girlfriends while enjoying their friendships, as well as cheese and crackers with a nice glass of red wine. An avid reader, Carol enjoyed reading while on the beach with family and friends. Carol was a fan of 50’s music as well as Dolly Parton.

She was predeceased by her husband, Stephen Granit in 2013; her brother Dickie Whitman in 2016 and her brother-in-law, Dick Hakim in 2020.

Surviving are Carol’s children, Michael and Christa Granit, Barnegat and Krista and Stephen Carton, Jr. Neptune; her sisters and brother-in-law, Maureen Hakim, West Long Branch and Jacqueline and LeRoy Garfine, Oakhurst; her four grandchildren, Taylor, Kylee, Stephen III and Meghan.

Visitation Friday, Jan. 29th, 5 to 7 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell St., Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial Sat. Jan. 30th, 10:30 am at St. Michael’s RC Church, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. For those family and friends who prefer, please visit Carol’s page of tributes and click on the live stream for her visitation and funeral mass on Saturday. All current health restrictions apply. Masks are required.