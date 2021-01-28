Long Branch Alert: COVID 19 testing sites and vaccine information

Long Branch Alert: Good Evening, this is John Pallone, Mayor of Long Branch. I wanted to take this opportunity to give you an update about COVID 19 testing sites and vaccine information.
First, I want to remind our residents that we have a COVID 19 page on our website that is updated frequently. Please go to LONGBRANCH.ORG to visit this page.
We have a free testing location at the Bucky James Center in Long Branch with testing scheduled for the next three Tuesday’s, starting February 2nd from 4pm- 7pm. Other testing site locations and times are available on the Monmouth County Health Department webpage at VISITMONMOUTH.COM.
At this time, Monmouth County is administering the COVID-19 Vaccine. Residents who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can use the Monmouth County COVID-19 Vaccination Scheduling System to make their appointment also found on www.visitmonmouth.com.
If you have any questions regarding the vaccine or its distribution, the New Jersey Department of Health has set up a COVID-19 24-Hour Public Hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-962-1253. For Vaccine Appointment Support call 1-855-568-0545.

I want to remind our residents that we are in this together. Please stay safe and as more information becomes available, we will continue to communicate it to you.