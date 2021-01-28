Township of Ocean Recreation is accepting applications from qualified candidates for the position of Project Extend Program Aide. Please see the job description below.
Job Description: Project Extend Program Aide
Download an employment application
Qualifications
- Must be at least sixteen years of age.
- Experience in supervising youth preferred.
- Must be available for the dates and time the program is in session.
- Must be available to attend staff development when scheduled.
- Must be available to work at some scheduled Holiday Care sessions.
- CPR and First Aid certification preferred.
- Must be able to meet the credentials outlined in the State of New Jersey Department of Children and Families Manual of Requirements for Child Care Centers.
General Description of Responsibilities
Work under the direction of the Group Leader to provide a safe and beneficial before and /or after school child care program. Responsible for direct interaction with program participants.
Essential Responsibilities
- Accountable for safety and supervision of participants during program hours.
- Help assure participants are accounted for and dismissed properly daily.
- Help plan and supervise daily activities, including homework time, snack time, and indoor and outdoor recreation activities.
- Attend to all necessary record keeping as instructed by the Group Leader, Site Supervisor or Program Coordinator.
- Appropriately communicate verbally and in writing with fellow staff members, and school personnel, participant parents, the Site Supervisor and the Program Coordinator.
Other Responsibilities
Perform miscellaneous duties and tasks as assigned by the Group Leader, Site Supervisor, the Program Coordinator or a representative of the Department of Human Services.
Submit application to: Department of Human Services, 601 Deal Road, Ocean, NJ 07712 Attention: Aaron Miller
For information call 732-531-2600