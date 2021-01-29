Local real estate sold from 1-18-21 to 1-25-21

EATONTOWN: Single Family: 27 Maxwell Rd $299,000 82 Lewis St $495,000 7 Fieldstone Ct $675,000

Condo/Townhouse: 68 White St C $67,000 110 Halliard Dr $382,000

There are 25 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 38 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL:

Single Family:

139 Norwood Ave $1,150,000

2 Pleasant Pl $1,335,000

There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 4 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

141 Central Ave $199,900

131 N 5th Ave $350,000

20 Catherine St $475,000

71 Morris Ave $941,000

Condo/Townhouse:

364 Westwood Ave 3 $168,000

484 Narragansett Ave $352,500

787 Ocean Ave 206 $395,000

9 Madison Ave $970,000

350 Ocean Ave 406 $1,470,000

350 Ocean Ave 505 $1,575,000

There are 68 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 107 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)

There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

16 Springfield Ave $385,000

10 Monmouth Park Pl $749,999

21 Vreeland Pl $540,000

20 Algonquin Ave $840,000

There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 15 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

12 Tilton Dr $395,000

2505 Appleby Dr $500,000

Condo/Townhouse:

57 Daniele Dr $370,000

109 Bimbler Blvd $520,000

22 Maidenstone Dr $724,000

There are 75 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 47 Currently Available For Sale.

SEA BRIGHT:

Single Family:

295 Ocean Ave., $1,425,000

There are 23 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

8 Cedarbrook Dr $350,000

13 Center St $358,500

There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 12 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY:

Single Family:

66 Union Ave $287,550

71 Locust Ave $330,000

18 Boston Rd $525,000

Condo/Townhouse:

99 Steiner Ave 9 $365,000

There are no home currently Under Contract of Sale, there is 1 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Single Family:

99 Broadway $526,000

38 Olin St $603,550

27 Surf Ave 4A $799,000

There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 4 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Family:

319 Main St $462,500

504 Mccabe Ave $726,000

There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale.

Copyright: 2021 by the Monmouth Ocean Regional REALTORS©