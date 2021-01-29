Local real estate sold from 1-18-21 to 1-25-21

EATONTOWN: Single Family: 27 Maxwell Rd $299,000 82 Lewis St $495,000 7 Fieldstone Ct $675,000
Condo/Townhouse: 68 White St C $67,000 110 Halliard Dr $382,000
There are 25 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 38 Currently Available For Sale
DEAL:
Single Family:
139 Norwood Ave $1,150,000
2 Pleasant Pl $1,335,000
There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 4 Currently Available For Sale
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
141 Central Ave $199,900
131 N 5th Ave $350,000
20 Catherine St $475,000
71 Morris Ave $941,000
Condo/Townhouse:
364 Westwood Ave 3 $168,000
484 Narragansett Ave $352,500
787 Ocean Ave 206 $395,000
9 Madison Ave $970,000
350 Ocean Ave 406 $1,470,000
350 Ocean Ave 505 $1,575,000
There are 68 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 107 Currently Available For Sale
MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)
There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
16 Springfield Ave $385,000
10 Monmouth Park Pl $749,999
21 Vreeland Pl $540,000
20 Algonquin Ave $840,000
There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 15 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
12 Tilton Dr $395,000
2505 Appleby Dr $500,000
Condo/Townhouse:
57 Daniele Dr $370,000
109 Bimbler Blvd $520,000
22 Maidenstone Dr $724,000
There are 75 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 47 Currently Available For Sale.
SEA BRIGHT:
Single Family:
295 Ocean Ave., $1,425,000
There are 23 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Family:
8 Cedarbrook Dr $350,000
13 Center St $358,500
There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 12 currently Available For Sale
NEPTUNE CITY:
Single Family:
66 Union Ave $287,550
71 Locust Ave $330,000
18 Boston Rd $525,000
Condo/Townhouse:
99 Steiner Ave 9 $365,000
There are no home currently Under Contract of Sale, there is 1 currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE:
Single Family:
99 Broadway $526,000
38 Olin St $603,550
27 Surf Ave 4A $799,000
There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)
There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 4 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Family:
319 Main St $462,500
504 Mccabe Ave $726,000
There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale.
