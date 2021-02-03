Max’s Bar & Grill is Shop Long Branch Business Of the Week

Max’s Bar & Grill is a Jersey Shore landmark since 1928 and a proud participant of the Shop Long Branch program, offering a 6% discount on all purchases when a Shop LB card is presented (cannot be combined with other offers). Max’s Bar & Grill is located at 25 Matilda Terrace, on Ocean Boulevard.

In addition to serving up some of the best hot dogs in the world for over 90 years and 3 generations, Max’s Bar & Grill now offers a broader menu created with fresh, locally sourced foods. The newly renovated restaurant also has a full bar including local and craft beers on tap. Max’s Bar & Grill welcomes you to be a part of the newly inspired destination on the Jersey Shore! You can find more at www.maxsbarandgrillnj.com .