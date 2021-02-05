Demolition of Seaview Towers to begin soon

The City has been notified by Cronheim Co., property owners of Seaview Towers, that they plan to start demolition on the South Tower on or about Tuesday, February 9th.

The roof on the south tower had caved in and property owners have been under pressure by the city to demolish the buildings “or else” the city would do it themselves. Heavy machinery has been arriving at the site in the past week preparing for the project.

The demolition company has begun mobilization and some equipment is already on-site. It is anticipated that all permits will be completed by Monday, February 8th. Also, the contractor has obtained all necessary New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection approvals that ensure all required precautions are in place during the demolition process.

