Long Branch Update for Winter Storm 2-7-21,

Updates on storm and no parking on designated streets when expecting storm
Precipitation including rain and snow is projected to start Sunday morning and end by Sunday evening.
The City’s Department of Public Works will be working to clear the roads as quickly and safely as possible if snow accumulations occur.
Please check our website LONGBRANCH.ORG under announcements to find out if you are located on a snow emergency street. If you are, you must not park your car on the street in order for our crews to plow and clean up the snow.
As of right now, we are still on schedule to pick up garbage and recycling on Monday. If that should change, we will post another update on social media and the website.
Super Prices at Fine Fare Supermarket – Get your Super Bowl spread!
The police department is ready to assist in an emergency and can be reached at 732-222-1000 or you can call 9-1-1.
Please stay safe and stay warm!
Be ready for winter storms – Ace Hardware
Atlantic Avenue
Bath Avenue
Branchport Avenue
Brighton Avenue
Broadway
Buttonwood Avenue
Cedar Avenue
Chelsea Avenue
Dunbar Avenue
Garfield Avenue
Joline Avenue
Liberty Street
Lincoln Avenue
Long Branch Avenue
Memorial Parkway
Morris Avenue
North Bath Avenue
North Lincoln Avenue
Norwood Avenue
Ocean Avenue
Park Avenue
Pavilion Avenue
Rivergate Way
Rockwell Avenue
Sairs Avenue
Sampson Place
Seaview Avenue
Second Avenue
South Bath Avenue
South Broadway
Third Avenue
Van Court Avenue
West End Avenue
Westwood Avenue
Willow Avenue