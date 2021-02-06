Long Branch Update for Winter Storm 2-7-21,

Updates on storm and no parking on designated streets when expecting storm



Precipitation including rain and snow is projected to start Sunday morning and end by Sunday evening.



The City’s Department of Public Works will be working to clear the roads as quickly and safely as possible if snow accumulations occur.

Please check our website LONGBRANCH.ORG under announcements to find out if you are located on a snow emergency street. If you are, you must not park your car on the street in order for our crews to plow and clean up the snow.

As of right now, we are still on schedule to pick up garbage and recycling on Monday. If that should change, we will post another update on social media and the website.

The police department is ready to assist in an emergency and can be reached at 732-222-1000 or you can call 9-1-1.

Please stay safe and stay warm!

Please remember that no parking is allowed on the following designated streets when snow is expected. Make a plan now of where to park your vehicle. Even if you are not located on a “Snow Emergency Street”, please park in a driveway if possible to assist crews trying to clean up and to avoid a ticket and/or tow! Make a plan now of where to park your vehicle. Even if you are not located on a “Snow Emergency Street”, please park in a driveway if possible to assist crews trying to clean up and to avoid a ticket and/or tow!

Atlantic Avenue

Bath Avenue

Branchport Avenue

Brighton Avenue

Broadway

Buttonwood Avenue

Cedar Avenue

Chelsea Avenue

Dunbar Avenue

Garfield Avenue

Joline Avenue

Liberty Street

Lincoln Avenue

Long Branch Avenue

Memorial Parkway

Morris Avenue

North Bath Avenue

North Lincoln Avenue

Norwood Avenue

Ocean Avenue

Park Avenue

Pavilion Avenue

Rivergate Way

Rockwell Avenue

Sairs Avenue

Sampson Place

Seaview Avenue

Second Avenue

South Bath Avenue

South Broadway

Third Avenue

Van Court Avenue

West End Avenue

Westwood Avenue

Willow Avenue