Long Branch to receive $300,000 for Transit Program grants to improve rider safety

The Murphy Administration today announced $1.8 million in Fiscal Year 2021 Safe Streets to Transit Program (SSTT) grants for seven municipal projects in Atlantic, Essex, Mercer, Monmouth, and Passaic counties.

“Considering the size of our state, and our population, we must strive to reduce congestion on our roadways,” Governor Phil Murphy said. “As part of the effort to encourage people to consider alternate forms of transportation, we must ensure getting to transit facilities is safe and accessible for everyone.”

“Pedestrian safety to and from transit facilities is the main focus of the Safe Streets to Transit Program,” NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez- Scaccetti said. “The grants announced today will help seven municipalities fund projects providing sidewalks and safe and convenient ways to cross streets near transit stations, which promotes walking as part of a healthy lifestyle.”

The Safe Streets to Transit (SSTT) program is one of several pedestrian safety initiatives funded through the State Transportation Trust Fund (TTF). The SSTT program provides funding to counties and municipalities to improve the overall safety and accessibility for mass transit riders walking to transit facilities. The program encourages transit users to walk to transit stations, and facilitates the implementation of projects and activities that will improve pedestrian conditions within a 1-mile radius from a transit facility or station.

Projects are awarded on a competitive basis taking into consideration proximity to a transit facility, safety, accessibility, project need and applicant’s past performance using other Local Aid funds. The following seven municipalities received grants totaling $1.8 million available in the FY 2021 Safe Streets to Transit grant program:

· Atlantic City, Atlantic County: $160,000

· Ventnor, Atlantic County: $300,000

· Newark, Essex County: $300,000

· Hamilton, Mercer County: $140,000

· Freehold, Monmouth County: $400,000

· Long Branch, Monmouth County: $300,000

· Passaic, Passaic County: $200,000

The Safe Streets to Transit program, as well as other Local Aid state-funded grant programs, benefit residents by enabling local governments to significantly reduce or eliminate reliance on local property tax dollars to support their projects. For NJDOT news, follow us on Twitter @NewJerseyDOT or on the NJDOT Facebook page.