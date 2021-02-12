Mayor Siciliano’s shovel brigade made up of students to the rescue

The aftermath of a heavy snow storm last week resulted in many cars inadvertently being plowed in by the snow plow operators. Although most folks were able to dig their cars out, many seniors were in a very bad position. Their cars were plowed in and they had no way of digging themselves out.

Mayor Chris Siciliano put a call out on Facebook for any students, eagle scouts or club members to assist. “The response was overwhelming!” the Mayor said.



Three students called immediately to volunteer. Noah Gutman, senior and member of the soccer team; Senior Joshua Weiss, also member of the soccer team and sophomore Jane Alto, swim team, lacrosse team, tennis team and key club member joined the shovel brigade and met the mayor at Heritage Village, Wayside, on Stacey Drive.

They proceeded to dig out numerous cars and give back some independence to our snow-bound seniors citizens. An overwhelming response of gratitude by the seniors was sent to the Mayor’s office and blew up a face book post on the Mayor Chris Siciliano page.

Since that post, numerous other groups such as Scouts have reached out to offer their assistance as well.

“Don’t tell me this town ain’t got no heart!” More of the Mayor’s shovel brigade showed up the next day at 777 West Park Avenue to bail out the rest of the stranded seniors. From Boy Scout Troop 71: Greg and Frank Frasca, Logan and Larry Kaplan, Frank and Matthew McCann. And also from the Ocean Tide soccer club, Rosemarie and Joe Citrelli. Thank you all for your assistance! Not pictured, are Art and Christian Chung and Don Brockel.

“We are truly a Community of Gracious Living”! Mayor Siciliano said.