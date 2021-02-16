Black History Month Series – Wealthiest man in world was Islamic

Our State of Mind by Robin Martin

As most are aware, Black history did not begin with the human trafficking of African slaves in Africa. Nor, does it begin on the Eastern shores of New England and South Carolina.

Amazingly, it does begin in Africa, the whole of Africa, north, south, east and west. There is so much more to the African culture and experience, than the history of slavery. Not all Africans experienced slavery, nor were all Africans or African-Americans poor.

History and the history textbooks should be revised to include new knowledge about African and African American History. First, Africans had and have access to gold, diamonds, oil and many natural resources, that provide them with the access to wealth and status.

Several hundreds of years ago, the wealthiest man in the world was an African Emperor Mansa Musa I. He ruled Mali, or what is now modern-day Ghana. The nation’s economy was built on the gold and salt trades. Mansa Musa I rule included Timbuktu, an ancient mecca of intellectual renown. Manuscripts on astrology, mathematics, sciences, and language were traded and preserved at Timbuktu.

It is chronicled that Mansa Musa I, traveled to Mecca by caravan across the Sahara. Accompanied by several thousand men, he generously gave gold away to people he met along the way.

Mansa Musa I wealth is estimated to be in the billions.

Scholar speaks of importance of Black History

Three years ago a Neptune High School scholar addressed how important learning Black History was to him.

Jonah Elgamal, explained the effect of learning about Black History. “I absolutely hate sitting in history class learning about the pain and suffering that was endured by black people.” he said.

And even so, he clearly identified the positive and the holistic affect on his life. “Black History Month is a terrific opportunity to teach young people about the horrors and tragedies that African Americans have faced…”

Yes, an astronomical number of tragedies, however, those tragedies have become teachable events, of morality, and justice.

“Also, an excellent opportunity to teach about historic achievements of perseverance of Jackie Robinson, the creativity of Maya Angelou and Langston Hughes. This is what Black History Month is about, the countless number of people who gave us their insightful wisdom and actions in all aspects of society.”

This Month in African-American History

1864 – Rebecca Lee Crumpler first African-American to earn a medical degree from New England Female College

1965 – Malcolm X was assassinated in Harlem, NY