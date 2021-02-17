Local real estate sold from 2-8 to 2-15

EATONTOWN:
Condo/Townhouse: 11 Holly Dr. $325,000. There are 35 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 31 Currently Available For Sale
DEAL: (NONE SOLD)
There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
462 Harrison St $335,000
274 Morris Ave $350,000
25 W Hillsdale Ave $370,000
313 Norwood Ave $460,000
801 Shrewsbury Ave $700,000
Condo/Townhouse:
317 Bath Ave 31 $275,000
52 Gansett Ct 52 $420,000
675 Ocean Ave 3L $440,000
448 Ocean Ave 28B $450,000
510 Ocean Ave 14 $650,000
246 Alpern Ave $523,000
22 Cooper Ave 107 $685,000
There are 75 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 96 Currently Available For Sale
MONMOUTH BEACH
Single Family:
55 Navesink Dr $2,065,000
Condo/Townhouse:
25 Meadow Ave 57 $450,000
There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 For Sale.
OCEANPORT: (NONE SOLD)
There are 22 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 14 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
1317 Birch Ave $454,000
1006 Franklin Ave $480,000
There are 74 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 51 Currently Available For Sale.
SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)
There are 22 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 12 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Family:
11 Atkins Ave $450,000
Condo/Townhouse:
323 Graham Ave $285,000
214 Hawthorne St $415,000
There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 10 currently Available For Sale
NEPTUNE CITY:
Single Family:
50 Steiner Ave $375,000
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 2 currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE:
Single Family:
97 Cookman Ave $575,000
92 Lawrence Ave $635,000
37 Bath Ave $850,000
There are 13 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale,and 3 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Family:
607 Mccabe Ave., $999,000
There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 16 Currently Available For Sale.
Information Provided by:
EDWARD F THOMAS, BROKER
Selling Shore Homes for Over 35 Years!
Let us help you sell yours!
SHOREVIEW REALTY, INC.,
Text or Call: 732-229-6800
www.ShoreviewHomeEvaluator.com
Referrals: Shoreview-Realty.com
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Copyright: 2021 by the Monmouth Ocean Regional REALTORS©