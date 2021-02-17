Local real estate sold from 2-8 to 2-15

EATONTOWN:

Condo/Townhouse: 11 Holly Dr. $325,000. There are 35 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 31 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL: (NONE SOLD)

There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

462 Harrison St $335,000

274 Morris Ave $350,000

25 W Hillsdale Ave $370,000

313 Norwood Ave $460,000

801 Shrewsbury Ave $700,000

Condo/Townhouse:

317 Bath Ave 31 $275,000

52 Gansett Ct 52 $420,000

675 Ocean Ave 3L $440,000

448 Ocean Ave 28B $450,000

510 Ocean Ave 14 $650,000

246 Alpern Ave $523,000

22 Cooper Ave 107 $685,000

There are 75 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 96 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH

Single Family:

55 Navesink Dr $2,065,000

Condo/Townhouse:

25 Meadow Ave 57 $450,000

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 For Sale.

OCEANPORT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 22 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 14 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

1317 Birch Ave $454,000

1006 Franklin Ave $480,000

There are 74 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 51 Currently Available For Sale.

SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 22 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 12 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

11 Atkins Ave $450,000

Condo/Townhouse:

323 Graham Ave $285,000

214 Hawthorne St $415,000

There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 10 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY:

Single Family:

50 Steiner Ave $375,000

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 2 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Single Family:

97 Cookman Ave $575,000

92 Lawrence Ave $635,000

37 Bath Ave $850,000

There are 13 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale,and 3 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Family:

607 Mccabe Ave., $999,000

There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 16 Currently Available For Sale.

