Can you make a donation to support homeless youth in the Asbury Park?

Covenant House New Jersey provides comprehensive residential care and related services to help New Jersey’s youth who have suffered from abuse, neglect, abandonment, homelessness, and human trafficking build a life for themselves that is good. They have a program right here in Monmouth County.

I have pledged to help them again in this year’s Sleep Out on March 19th. Volunteers from across Monmouth County will be sleeping out to show solidarity and raise funds for kids with nowhere to live, right here in our backyards.

To Learn more click here

The Sleep Out is not about pretending to be homeless. It’s an act of solidarity with the 4.2 million young people who experience homelessness each year. It’s a decision that we can’t stay indoors while so many kids remain outside.

One night can make a difference.

I am raising funds and awareness for Covenant House, a shelter for kids experiencing homelessness and trafficking. Covenant House offers these young people so much more than a safe place to sleep – they welcome each kid with absolute respect and unconditional love, and their continuum of care provides essential services to help kids transition from homelessness to independence.

Help me help kids. Make a donation in support of my Sleep Out by clicking the “Support Me” button. You can join our team Friends of Vin Gopal by clicking the “Join Our Team” button.

I can’t do this without you. Thanks for your support!