Monmouth County has 204 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 18, there are 204 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are seven new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Due to inclement weather, the Monmouth County COVD-19 testing scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. has been cancelled.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

18-Feb 17-Feb
Aberdeen: 1350 1346
Allenhurst: 56 56
Allentown: 90 90
Asbury Park: 1268 1258
Atlantic Highlands: 242 240
Avon-by-the-Sea: 152 150
Belmar: 404 402
Bradley Beach: 277 277
Brielle: 446 444
Colts Neck: 763 760
Deal: 232 232
Eatontown: 1244 1238
Englishtown: 175 173
Fair Haven: 326 325
Farmingdale: 106 106
Freehold Borough: 1271 1268
Freehold Township: 2702 2695
Hazlet: 1438 1429
Highlands: 268 267
Holmdel: 1168 1162
Howell: 3870 3852
Interlaken: 56 56
Keansburg: 841 837
Keyport: 514 514
Lake Como: 120 120
Little Silver: 443 437
Loch Arbour: 16 15
Long Branch: 3314 3290
Manalapan: 3015 3009
Manasquan: 404 405
Marlboro: 2606 2596
Matawan: 823 818
Middletown: 4482 4446
Millstone Township: 666 666
Monmouth Beach: 246 245
Neptune City: 376 374
Neptune Township: 2532 2524
Ocean: 2253 2237
Oceanport: 472 468
Red Bank: 1407 1405
Roosevelt: 46 46
Rumson: 477 475
Sea Bright: 106 106
Sea Girt: 140 140
Shrewsbury Borough: 432 431
Shrewsbury Township: 80 80
Spring Lake: 186 186
Spring Lake Heights: 316 315
Tinton Falls: 1320 1314
Union Beach: 394 390
Upper Freehold: 425 425
Wall: 1946 1940
West Long Branch: 875 873
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.
