Wycoff Road/ CR 547 ramp to Route 18 southbound to be closed and detoured tomorrow for priority repairs in Eatontown

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the ramp from Wycoff Road/CR 547 to Route 18 southbound will be closed and detoured tomorrow for high priority repairs in Eatontown, Monmouth County.

Beginning at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24, until 4 p.m., NJDOT’s contractor, Joseph M. Sanzari, Inc., is scheduled to close the ramp from Wycoff Road/CR 547 to Route 18 southbound in Eatontown to repair deteriorated pavement. The following signed detour will be in place:

Wycoff Road/CR 547 ramp to Route 18 southbound detour:



· Motorists traveling on Wycoff Road/CR 547 wishing to take the ramp to Route 18 southbound will be directed to continue on Wycoff Road/CR 574

· Turn left onto Route 36 northbound

· Keep right and take the ramp to Route 18

· Keep left at the fork towards Route 18 southbound/Point Pleasant

· Merge onto Route 18 southbound

If work is completed early, the road will reopen sooner. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

