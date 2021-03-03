Madame Vice President Kamala Harris

March is Women’s History Month. This first week of March 2021, the month the Coronavirus was officially a pandemic, which sent the United States into lock down. One by one, schools and businesses, shuttered. Hospitals overrun with Covid-19 patients. County by county our culture was restricted.

State by state, two weeks, two more weeks, then months at a time, we as a nation, as deaths increased, we wore masks, gloves, stocked up on toilet paper and hand sanitizer, only to stay at home to protect our families, ourselves.

With the economy crashing, millions of job losses. Limited, or no nonessential travel by airplane, bus, train. Limited road trips, Florida banned New York and New Jersey. New York and New Jersey restrict nonresident travelers from Florida to quarantine.

Should our schools reopen? Under what conditions should schools be open? Will our teacher have protection?

Protective Protection Equipment in low supply to no supply. Our front line doctors and nurses working at exhaustive rates. The families of essential workers also at risk of contracting the Coronavirus, as they attempt to serve and survive.

Who would want the job of president and vice president to lead our nation into a recovery?

On August 11, 2020, Vice President Harris accepted President Joe Biden’s invitation to become his running mate and help unite the nation. She is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected Vice President, as was the case with other offices she has held. She is, however, determined not to be the last. whitehouse.gov

The Biden-Harris presidential ticket campaigned and campaigned diligently on the backs of Black women, and won the presidential election to become the oldest president of the United States, with Harris, the first, (you have heard this all too often) African American, South Asian vice president.

Harris was influenced by the civil rights activists, the honorable Justice Thurgood Marshall and Constance Baker Motley, lawyer. Two heavy weights in the Civil Rights Movement. Harris has been given the role by the people to lead our nation through a pandemic and to economic recovery in the next four years.

“Kamala Harris, For the People”

African American History

1780 – Pennsylvania becomes the first state to abolish slavery

1870 – The Civil Rights Bill enacted equal rights for Africans, later reversed by the United States Supreme Court

in 1883

1991 – Rodney King beaten by police officers in Los Angeles, CA, caught on tape

