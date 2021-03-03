Ricardo Colón , 59, of Long Branch passes

Ricardo Colón , 59, of Long Branch died Feb. 25. He will be sorely missed.

He was known as a gentle, charismatic wallflower in Long Branch. He frequented local businesses on Broadway and made several friendships therein along the way at the Broadway Loan Company and McDonalds. Many in the community know “Ricky” as a compassionate, kind and tender soul.

He was predeceased by his beloved maternal grandparents: Margarita and Ofidencio Orengo, and his mother and father: Carmen Orengo and Juan Colón .

Surviving are his son Ricardo Colón Jr., his grandchildren Jatiana Colón, Aniya Colón, Ariana Colón and Imeir Colón; his siblings and their spouses Eliezer Colón, Carlos Colón, Misti and Edgardo Colón, Carmen Pacheco, Brenda and Raymond Johnson and Neidel Pacheco; his hieces and nephews: Tasha Pacheco, Kearey Jackson, Kayla Colón, Joseph Pacheco, Christan Colón, and Victor Pacheco and his three great nieces: Laniya Wade, Harmony Johnson and Jayda Johnson, as well as numerous beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family he cherished and lived for, who feel the same way.

“See you in Paradise Ricky.”