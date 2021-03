Local Real Estate Sold From 3-1-21 To 3-8-21

EATONTOWN:

Condo/Townhouse:

5A Myrtle Ave $65,000

3 Samantha Way $449,900

There are 38 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 27 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL:

Single Family:

111 Grant Ave., $2,600,000

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

61 N Fifth Ave $436,000

294 Ocean Blvd $527,000

650 Gerard Ave $750,000

970 Van Court Ave $975,000

33 Garfield Ter $5,200,000

185 Riddle Ave $979,000

Condo/Townhouse:

728 Greens Ave 27 $175,000

22 Cooper Ave 214 $770,000

11 Greeley Ter $915,000

55 Melrose Ter 213 $525,000

There are 70 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 105 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)

There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

6 Blue Point Cv $1,856,000

Condo/Townhouse:

72 Horseshoe Ct $360,000

79 Horseshoe Ct $337,500

22 Russel Ave $890,000

There are 28 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 9 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

2204 Appleby Dr $415,000

1129 Interlaken Ave $554,000

1240 Deal Rd $795,000

Condo/Townhouse:

8 Sequoia Pkwy $548,000

14 Magnolia Ct $535,000

29 Stonehenge Dr $549,900

There are 67 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 45 Currently Available For Sale.

SEA BRIGHT:

Condo/Townhouse:

1382 Ocean Ave B1 $360,000

5 Island View Way 22 $595,000

There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

1114 9th Ave $325,000

5 Jeanne Dr $365,000

519 Prospect Ave $371,000

404 Valley Rd $445,000

102 N Riverside Dr $725,000

Condo/Townhouse:

47 Tall Pines Dr $451,000

There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 4 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 3 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Single Family:

79 Inskip Ave $490,000

9 Main Ave $805,000

There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 10 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale,and 3 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH: (NONE SOLD)

There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 Currently Available For Sale.

For a free Market Analysis Estimate of your home, try our Home Value utility:

www.ShoreviewHomeEvaluator.com

If you want the most accurate price opinion, call me anytime.

Edward F Thomas, Broker/Owner of Shoreview Realty

Text or call: 732-229-6800

Email: shoreview@aol.com

Referrals: Shoreview-Realty.com

Let us help you sell yours!