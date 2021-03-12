Contruction begins – Patten Ave Bridge will be closing

On or about Friday March 12, 2021 construction will begin on the Patten Ave Improvements Project

The project includes drainage, concrete and pavement improvements. The project is expected to take 10-12 weeks.

Starting Monday March 15th and continuing through March 19th , the Patten Ave Bridge will be closed to all traffic.

Fore more Long Branch information “Click Here”

Starting Monday March 22nd and continuing through April 9th, Patten Ave will be closed to through traffic between Lori Road and Jackson Court (in Monmouth Beach).

Please follow posted detour. The Patten Ave Bridge will be open during this time.

There will be an additional closure to the Patten Ave Bridge in late April. Please check back for updates to the construction schedule.

If you have any questions, please call Monmouth Beach’s Borough Engineer’s office at 732-865-9492