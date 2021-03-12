Free Certified Home Health Aide Course at Seabrook

Seabrook, an Erickson Living-managed senior living community in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is offering a FREE Certified Home Health Aide Course, March 29 to April 16. The course will be held at Seabrook every weekday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Participants will be able to join the Seabrook team and start working at the community even before licensure.

Seabrook offers the following:

· Competitive Wages

· Flexible, Desirable Schedules with Guaranteed Hours

· Benefits like Medical, Dental, Vison, Paid Time Off (+ more) Available

· Onsite wellness visits and sick care available for all employees

· Beautiful, Safe Campus- no driving required

· Must be at least 18 years of age

· Must be able to read, write, understand and communicate in the English language

· High School diploma or equivalent is required

To be considered for this outstanding opportunity, please apply online on our website

jobs.ericksonliving.com.

About Seabrook: Seabrook, one of 20 continuing care retirement communities managed by Erickson Living®, is situated on a scenic 98-acre campus in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. The not-for-profit community of more than 1,400 residents and 750 employees is governed by its own board of directors, affiliated with National Senior Campuses, Inc., who provide independent financial and operational oversight of the community. Additional information about Seabrook can be found at SeabrookCommunity.com