Women Entrepreneurs Rock (WER)#7 Event & Series Finale

The New Jersey Small Business Development Center at Brookdale Community College recognizes International Women’s Week with a special event on Friday, March 12, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This event will wrap up our Women Entrepreneurs Rock Series launched virtually last November.

Women Entrepreneurs Rock (WER), in its 7th year, is usually held at the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ and generally attracts over 400 attendees each year. Though the pandemic required the format to change, the goal of “Women Entrepreneurs Rock” (also known as WeRock) remains to facilitate a dialogue about women’s topics in business, which is more relevant than ever.

Today, four out of every 10 businesses in the United States are women-owned, for a total of more than 12 million businesses. “Women entrepreneurs are shaking up the business world and are determined not to let this pandemic set them back,” said Jackeline Mejias-Fuertes, director of the NJSBDC at Brookdale Community College.

Since our highly regarded inaugural event in November, the monthly series has continued to address women business owners’ needs and showcase successful role models in various business sectors. In that mold, we are excited to announce our keynote speaker at this year’s Women Entrepreneurs Rock 7 finale is:

Lillian Burry, Monmouth County Commissioner

As both a woman entrepreneur and a public servant, Lillian is a true trailblazer. She has been instrumental in shaping Monmouth County as a champion of Open Space legislation, Veteran’s services and historic preservation. Successful owner of Colts Neck Realty for over 40 years is only one of the many titles and distinctions she has held. Others include Outstanding Community Member, Distinguished Citizen and a New Jersey Woman of Distinction.

Shakira M. Brown, CEO, SMB Strategic Media LLC will moderate the following dynamic women as they discuss their entrepreneurship journey from mentorship to financing, and success:

* MEejie Chaparro-Traverso, Founder, MEej™ LLC

* Torie Fisher, Founder, Backward Flag Brewing Company

Register for this event and receive full access to the entire recorded series until November 2021. Admittance to this high-impact event is only $10.

WHEN: FRIDAY, MARCH 12, 2021

TIME: 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 PM

FEE: $10.00

Register at: https://bit.ly/30jvAhG