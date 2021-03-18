Long Branch Free Public Library Named Finalist for 2021 IMLS National Medal for Museum and Library Service

Long Branch —The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced today Long Branch Free Public Library is among 30 finalists for the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. Long Branch is the only institution in New Jersey to be selected as a finalist for this award.

Click here to learn more about The Long Branch Free Public Library

“The revival and reinstitution of the National Medals by IMLS is another signal of recovery and renewal in the nation’s very challenging—but very hopeful—times,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “We are celebrating not only the ongoing excellence of the best of our museums and libraries, but their extraordinary efforts through the

pandemic, the recession, the racial justice protests, and national divisions to serve, heal, and bring together our communities. Congratulations to all 30 finalists.”

The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities. For more than 25 years, the award has honored institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.

Learn more about IMLS

“To be nominated as a finalist for the prestigious National Medal for Museum and Library Services places our library among America’s preeminent libraries and demonstrates that public libraries of all sizes can create ripples that spread not only across communities but down through generations,” said Long Branch Free Public Library Director, Tonya Garcia. “We are completely honored to be included among such an impressive group of finalists!”

Library services at Long Branch have expanded across the tri-state area, including the Fresh Start Reentry initiative, Fade to Books Barbershop Literacy program and Social Work in Libraries initiative. This nomination validates the work that Long Branch is doing and exemplifies the value of public libraries.

“We are so proud of the Long Branch Free Public Library for being among the 30 finalists for the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. Our library is a true anchor in our city and continues to make a huge impact in our community by bridging people to together,” Mayor John Pallone stated. We are completely honored to be included among such an impressive group of finalists!”

To celebrate this honor, IMLS is encouraging the Long Branch Free Public Library community members to share stories, memories, pictures, and videos on social media as part of the Share Your Story campaign, using the #IMLSmedals hashtag, and engage with IMLS on Facebook and Twitter. For more information, please visit the IMLS website.

National Medal winners will be announced in late spring. Representatives from winning institutions will be honored for their extraordinary contributions during a virtual National Medal Ceremony this summer.

To see the full list of finalists and learn more about the National Medal, visit the IMLS website.

About the Institute of Museum and Library Services

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. Our vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.