Local Real Estate Sold From 3-8-21 To 3-15-21

EATONTOWN:

Single Family:

11 Heritage Rd $520,000

7 Elizabeth Pkwy $427,000

Condo/Townhouse:



131 Mill Pond Way $303,000

104 Waypoint Dr 1205 $385,000

74 Tinton Ave $444,000

96 Windsor Dr $700,000

4 Samantha Way $445,000

There are 35 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 28 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL:

Single Family:

311 Runyan Ave $1,250,000

103 Neptune Ave $1,500,000

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

312 Cedar Ave $509,000

66 Jackson St $535,000

7 Clarence Ave $700,000

3 New Ct $800,000

Condo/Townhouse:

30 Melrose Ter 321 $619,000

787 Ocean Ave 210 $602,000

365 Ocean Blvd 205 $995,000

There are 82 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 113 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Condo/Townhouse:

83 Wharfside Dr 83, $360,000

There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 For Sale.

OCEANPORT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 30 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 9 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

7 Sharon Dr $520,000

Condo/Townhouse:

5 Kimberly Dr $645,000

There are 71 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 50 Currently Available For Sale.

SEA BRIGHT:

Condo/Townhouse:

1340 Ocean Ave 24, $350,000

There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

418 Fisher Ave $75,000

2026 W Bangs $250,000

1406 8th Ave $315,000

23 Edgemere Rd $316,000

109 Ridge Ave $399,000

406 Fairfield Way $425,000

Condo/Townhouse:

102 Hollywood Ave $285,000

There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 11 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY:

Single Family:

113 Bennett Ave $515,000

Condo/Townhouse:

107 Riverview Ave 136E $345,000

There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there is 1 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Single Family:

145 Webb Ave $450,000

97 Broadway $620,000

33 Abbott Ave $865,000

There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale,and 3 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH: (NONE SOLD)

There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 17 Currently Available For Sale.

