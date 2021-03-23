Alfred Stephen Magee of Oceanport and Long Branch passes

Alfred Stephen Magee of Oceanport and Long Branch passed away on March 10th 2021 at the age of 78.

Alfred was born on December 2nd, 1942 in Long Branch. He spent a portion of his adult life working various jobs before landing the job he loved, at Conrail as a Trainman for 12 years from 1977 to 1989. After that he worked for Falvo’s driving dump trucks, then at Avis car rentals, and part time fixing pinball machines at the Asbury Park amusements on the boardwalk. He was very handy with all electronics, stereo systems, and working on his motorcycles, of which he owned many throughout his life.

Alfred enjoyed going to Atlantic City, taking all the back roads to get there on his motorcycle. In addition to his love of motorcycles, he enjoyed and owned many older cars, he even had an Edsel. As a child, he loved model airplanes; he and his father would put them together and fly them in Monmouth Racetrack’s parking lots.

Alfred is predeceased by his parents Beatrice Sully Magee and Leroy George Magee, his aunt Roberta Sully Rosenberg and his uncles William Sully and Charles Sully.

Alfred is survived by a sister Carol Magee, Melbourne, FL and his cousins Robin Adele Rosenberg, Chapel Hill, NC, Penny Rosenberg Winsor, Durham, NC, and Paul Sully of Navesink, NJ.

At the family’s request, Alfred will be privately cremated.

To leave a message of condolence or share a favorite memory please visit Alfred’s page at www.woolleyboglioli.com.