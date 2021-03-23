Shore Regional teacher Kristen Encarnacion named Teacher of the Year

After a decade of teaching English, the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year Kristen Encarnacion is aleading example of how educators continually innovate to keep learning fresh.

After earning her Bachelor’s degree in English and her Masters of Education in K-12 English, with a Special Education Endorsement, Encarnacion joined the staff of Shore Regional High School in 2011.

“I have always had a love of reading and expressing myself through writing,” she explained. “Really, though, teaching is so appealing to me because of the opportunities for creativity. No two days are the same, ever, and I am forced to always be on my toes, finding creative ways to problem solve.”

And Encarnacion has rarely encountered a problem she cannot solve! She described how the subject of English lends itself to creative expression, allowing her to innovate new and imaginative ways to teach classic texts.

“I love converting my classroom into different, fully immersive learning experiences for my students. They’ve gone back in time to Medieval Times and experienced a feast at the Tabard Inn while reading The Canterbury Tales, a Roaring Twenties party in conjunction with The Great Gatsby and a royal banquet with Macbeth,” she said. “I also converted my classroom to a food truck festival to present independent reading and a dining room to select reading rooms. We have also turned A-13 into a science lab, creating monsters out of play doh and pipe cleaners, just like Dr. Frankenstein does. The possibilities are endless in an English classroom.”

Although the pandemic restrictions have put a damper on some of Encarnacion’s speciality assignments, she has found ways to utilize digital mediums to keep the same magic and excitement alive during a year in which many students are virtual, including interactive digital notebooks and virtual museum gallery walks.

“While the incorporation of new technologies and changing instruction have undoubtedly been hard, I think the most difficult part of teaching during this pandemic has been the lack of interpersonal connections,” lamented Encarnacion. “I miss being able to see my kids each day in person. These masks and screens don’t only act as a barrier for germs, they also act as a barrier for developing connections.”

Beyond the classroom, Encarnacion strives to make connections to students and the school community in other ways. She currently advises the Rotary Interact Service Club and co-advises the Conquer Cancer Club at Shore. In past years, she has also been a class advisor and coached cheerleading. Additionally, Encarnacion serves as the English Department Content Lead, and she works on the Student of the Month committee, National Honor Society committee, and the School Improvement Panel. In the past, she has served on the Veterans Day Committee, the Equity Committee and was on the I&RS Committee for seven years.

Encarnacion is a mother of three young boys: Tyler, 12, Andrew, 5, and Cooper 2, with her husband, Matt. Although that certainly keeps her busy at home, she enjoys spending time with her family, including a large extended family. She said she also loves to read, cook, and spend time at the beach.

While some educators might struggle to find a fresh approach to teaching after a decade, Encarnacion says, “teaching is my creative outlet – it is a way for me to grow as an educator and as a person. Watching my students find ways to examine their own creativity is so very fulfilling, and it keeps me motivated to keep my teaching fresh and innovative.”

In addition to being named the Teacher of the Year, Encarnacion also holds the honors of the Barnes and Noble My Favorite Teacher Award (Spring 2017) and the NJEA We’re Still Learning Featured Teacher (Spring 2020).

“I love teaching at Shore, and so many things about teaching here. Of course, the best part about Shore is the students and having the opportunity to watch them grow from boys and girls in their freshman year to young men and women by the end of senior year,” said Encarnacion. “I am eternally grateful for the relationships that I have developed with my colleagues here at Shore. The teachers at Shore, especially in the English department, work together to design collaborative instruction for the students and to create an environment with endless support. There is always a plethora of resources available to all teachers because our colleagues are so willing to share and give feedback. Professionally and personally, I am so very grateful for the people here at Shore who make it a wonderful place to be.”