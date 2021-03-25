Long Branch Easter Bunny changes arrival date to 3-27

Because the weather forecast is calling for rain, the Easter Bunny’s will now be visiting on the rain date this Saturday, 3/27. All the information is listed below, with a Grab & Go at the Bucky James Community Center earlier in the day and then the Easter Bunny on a firetruck drive by.
