Long Branch vaccine updates

The City is continuing to work with the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) to vaccinate residents. The vaccination site is at the Bucky James Community Center and is available by appointment only.

The City has a phone line dedicated for this Long Branch program. If you are a resident of Long Branch and meet the state criteria of the vaccine you can call the phone number 732-571-5694. The phone line will be only open this Monday April 5th from 5pm-8pm and April 7th from 5pm-8pm. Our team can assist callers in either English, Spanish, or Portuguese.

You will be asked to give your name, date of birth, phone number, and address. You will be instructed with the next steps in the process including filling out a registration form.

Please note that we are now vaccinating residents aged 55 over, additional essential workers, and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We highly encourage eligible residents to call as the volume of callers has recently slowed down. All residents who are eligible will get vaccinated if you call.

Future dates and times for when the phone line will be open will be posted to our website LONGBRANCH.ORG under ANNOUNCEMENTS as the vaccine becomes more available.